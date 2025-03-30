Geaux Far LA: Giving Back 2025

Grounded in racial equity and community collaboration, Geaux Far Louisiana is committed to building a seamless, equitable system that supports families and prepares Louisiana’s children for a bright future.

“Geaux Far Louisiana was created to transform Louisiana’s early childhood systems by centering the voices of families and early childhood providers of all types, from policy to implementation in communities across the state,” says Libbie Sonnier, Ph.D., co-chair of Geaux Far Louisiana and CEO of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

Geaux Far Louisiana, an initiative of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, is a statewide movement dedicated to ensuring every child has access to high-quality early childhood education, health, and development services.

Based on the foundational goals of providing a family and provider-driven system, an inclusive network for all, family-friendly workspaces, and the ability to advocate for universal childcare, Geaux Far Louisiana knows that actionable improvements to the lives of Louisiana children are achievable through collaborative public efforts.

“We believe we can create a unified early childhood system that ensures seamless access to early childhood development, health, and educational services,” says Rochelle Wilcox, co-chair of Geaux Far Louisiana, CEO of Wilcox Academy of Early Learning, and Co-founder of For Providers By Providers.

How To Help

On April 15th, join Geaux Far Louisiana for ‘Geaux Far Day at the Capitol’, an annual event dedicated to empowering and amplifying the voices of Louisiana’s parents, providers, and advocates. By engaging with policymakers, sharing impactful stories, and advocating for policies that support educational equity, early childhood development, and family-centered initiatives, Geaux Far Louisiana continues to inspire change and drive legislative action that benefits Louisiana families.

In preparation, Geaux Far Louisiana is presenting ‘Geaux Far Week’ (March 17-22), a statewide program with events in cities across the state to demonstrate their dedication to meeting the community where they are, building momentum for the unified advocacy effort at the Capitol.

To learn more, visit geauxfarla.org.

504-442-0298 | geauxfarla.org