2025 Excelencia Gala to Celebrate Hispanic Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has announced its 2025 Excelencia Gala, set to take place on Sept. 19 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. This annual celebration honors outstanding individuals and organizations whose leadership, achievements, and contributions continue to uplift and empower Louisiana’s Hispanic community.

Held in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Independence of Central America, the Excelencia Gala is a vibrant tribute to the cultural depth and economic impact of Hispanic Americans. This year, the Gala will spotlight the country of Colombia, infusing the evening with a festive ambiance and cultural flair.

The 2025 Gala will feature a Dinner Dance and Silent Auction, with live entertainment by Ashe Son, DJ DOTCOMMER and a traditional dance group delivering an energetic performance. Guests will enjoy a specially curated dinner by Chef Kalych Padro, offering a culinary journey through the heart and soul of Colombia.

2025 Excelencia Award Honorees

The 2025 Excelencia Award Honorees are:

Pan American Life Insurance Group – Corporate Partner

Julio Melara, Melara Enterprises – Small Business of the Year

Jones Walker – President’s Choice Award

New Orleans Jazz Museum – Community Leader

Julissa Olivares – Young Professional of the Year

As the Chamber’s only fundraising event of the year, the Excelencia Gala plays a vital role in sustaining programs that empower economic growth. Proceeds directly fund initiatives such as: Entrepreneurship and procurement seminars, Digital and financial literacy training, Workforce development and job placement services and Bilingual training through the Chamber’s Workforce Training & Business Development Center.

This event is a celebration of cultural pride, community leadership, and a shared commitment to building a more prosperous Louisiana.

Excelencia Gala Event Details

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 7:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M.

7:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M. Location: Hyatt Regency New Orleans (601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113)

About the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana is a non-profit organization created as the result of a merger in 1999 of two chambers: The Louisiana Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (incorporated in 1984) and The Gulf Coast International Chamber of Commerce (incorporated in 1990).

It is committed to creating and facilitating a business climate within the Hispanic community which will result in economic development and progress for Louisiana. Included within its focus is a dedication to the expansion of trade relations between the State of Louisiana and Latin America.

Just as HCCL works to build capacity in the Hispanic business community, so too does it work with traditional American businesses to help them approach this fastest growing minority population in the United States.