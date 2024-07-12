2025 Assessment Rolls Open July 15 to Aug. 15

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Assessor Erroll Williams is reminding Orleans Parish property owners that the 2025 assessment rolls will be open for public inspection from July 15, 2024 through Aug. 15, 2024, Mondays to Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All notices of assessment change have been mailed to property owners and updated values will appear on nolaassessor.com Monday, July 15.

Anyone interested in meeting with office staff to discuss their property assessment is strongly encouraged to schedule an online or in-person meeting using the online scheduling system at nolaassessor.com or by calling (504) 754-8811. All appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

- Sponsors -

Walk-ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis. Individuals with scheduled appointments will be given priority.

The online appeal system will be available from Monday, July 22, 2024, until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at nolaassessor.com.

Alternatively, property owners may download and print the appropriate BOR form from the “Forms” page on nolaassessor.com. Please be advised that you must submit four (4) copies of the BOR appeal form and all supporting materials for BOR appeal submissions by hand or mail.

Open rolls locations for the Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office are: