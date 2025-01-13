As we wrap up and reflect on the year 2024, I’m thrilled at all that PortSL was able to accomplish. We welcomed new, incredibly talented Commissioners and staff, announced two major economic development projects, secured millions in federal and state funding, and began construction on projects that will improve our Globalplex Intermodal Terminal. In this Winter issue, you’ll read about some of the exciting initiatives underway at Port of South Louisiana.

This year, we celebrated the inauguration of Jeff Landry as the 57th Governor of the State of Louisiana. Governor Landry wasted little time in his pursuit to tackle our state’s biggest challenges. His administration recognizes that investing in Ports retains and creates thousands of jobs and generates revenue back to the state to create a better quality of life. I’m excited you’ll be able to read our exclusive interview in this issue of Port Log.

Port of South Louisiana saw great success in securing millions of dollars from both our state and federal delegation of elected officials; whether it was Capital Outlay dollars for construction projects, FEMA dollars for security upgrades or direct Appropriations dollars from our Congressional delegation. In this issue, you’ll read about drone technology that was secured through FEMA dollars, as well as Congressman Carter’s visit to the Port and his leadership in delivering funds for our Master Drainage Improvement Plan.

After a competitive site selection process, two major economic development projects were announced at Port of South Louisiana. In the previous issue, you read about Life For Tyres, a $50 million cap ex project that will recycle waste tires into sustainable biofuels. This project will be the first of its kind in the nation and second in the world, creating 46 direct and 151 indirect jobs for River Region families. In this issue, you will read about Woodland Biofuels. The Canadian company is planning to construct the world’s largest Renewable Natural Gas facility in St. John Parish. This $1.35 billion dollar project will create 110 direct jobs and is further proof that Port of South Louisiana is ground zero for energy diversity.

This year, members of our team traveled to upstate New York to visit the Headquarters of one of our Port’s tenants and industry partners. Barton International is a miner and producer of garnet abrasives and has been family-owned since its establishment in 1878. Port of South Louisiana has enjoyed a nearly two-decade partnership with the company to distribute and ship their material across the nation. You’ll learn more about the company in this issue of Port Log.

We welcomed a new Airport Director to lead us into the next phase of growth for PortSL Executive Regional Airport (KAPS). Chanse Watson has years of experience in the aviation industry and I’m pleased that you will read more in this issue about the great plans and initiatives on the horizon at our airport.

I hope that our industry and community partners have enjoyed great personal and professional success in 2024 and I am looking forward to continued growth in 2025. Our door is always open for partnership and we welcome you to visit our office to learn how Port of South Louisiana is simply A BETTER WAY TO CARGO. All the Best!

Paul Matthews,

Chief Executive Officer