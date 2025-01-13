Letter from the President | 2024 Q4

Welcome to the Q4 2024 issue of REGION Magazine! As we embark on a new year, we’re excited to highlight the partnerships, innovations, and forward-thinking strategies driving the Greater New Orleans region toward a brighter, more connected future. This issue showcases the transformative initiatives and individuals shaping our economy and strengthening our global presence.

We begin with an in-depth look at the recent market mission to Rotterdam, hosted by the World Trade Center New Orleans. Delegates from Louisiana had the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from Rotterdam’s best practices in maritime technology. These insights are not only inspiring but directly applicable to transformative projects like the Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish, set to begin construction in 2025.

Next, we turn to the battery manufacturing boom that’s energizing the region. These high-impact projects are creating high-paying jobs while positioning Louisiana as a vital player in the national energy supply chain—boosting both our economy and our national security.

Workforce development takes center stage with a recap of the third annual GNOu Summit. This year’s event brought together industry leaders, educators, and workforce professionals to align talent pipelines with the needs of Louisiana’s most dynamic industries.

This issue also includes two inspiring profiles. First, we feature Jonathan Matessino, president of Bank of America’s New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets, whose leadership and deep appreciation for the city drive his mission to foster economic growth and innovation. Second, we spotlight Crescent Growth Capital, a national leader in structuring tax credit equity. Their work aligns with New Orleans’ unique business landscape, bridging the gap between groundbreaking ideas and available funding.

Each story in this issue underscores the innovation and collaboration that define Greater New Orleans. As we move forward in 2025, these qualities will continue to drive success, ensuring the region remains a place of opportunity and progress.

Thank you for your continued support of GNO, Inc. We hope the stories in this issue inspire you to join us in shaping the next chapter of our shared success.

Warm regards,

Michael Hecht,

GNO, Inc. President & CEO