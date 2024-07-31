Letter from the President | 2024 Q2

Welcome to the Q2 2024 issue of REGION Magazine! As we move through 2024, it is vital to showcase the transformative projects and initiatives that are paving the way for Southeast Louisiana’s economic future. This issue of REGION Magazine brings you a collection of stories that illustrate the innovation and progress shaping our region.

We start with an in-depth overview of the upcoming Louisiana International Terminal, a monumental $1.8 billion project spearheaded by the Port of New Orleans. This new container terminal will accommodate vessels of all sizes, ensuring that Louisiana remains a key player in maritime trade. By creating family-supporting jobs and generating statewide opportunities, this terminal will fortify our economy and keep Louisiana competitive on the global stage.

Next, we highlight the incredible work OHUB is doing to foster inclusive innovation in the energy sector for the Greater New Orleans Region. Through a variety of programs focused on creating high growth startups with innovative solutions, OHUB provides equitable access to emerging energy and climate technology sectors, making the Gulf South a hub of opportunity and growth.

Another story shares details of GNO, Inc.’s Innovation Internships program. Originally designed to provide exposure to startup careers for students from local HBCUs, this program has expanded significantly in its fourth year. Now, 23 companies are hosting interns, offering diverse opportunities in STEM, manufacturing, and beyond, ensuring a robust pipeline of talent for our region’s future.

This issue also profiles Shelby Russ of AOS Interiors, whose dedication to the built environment connects clients with the commercial products and expertise needed to bring their design visions to life. His career is a testament to the impact of thoughtful design and collaboration.

Finally, we present a company profile of Hub International, a leading insurance brokerage. The team excels in providing comprehensive solutions for our region’s businesses and communities.

These stories reflect the dynamism, resilience, and strategic foresight that define Greater New Orleans. Each article is a celebration of the people and initiatives driving our region toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

Thank you for being a part of our journey. We hope you find inspiration and insight within these pages as we continue to build a thriving community together.

Michael Hecht

GNO, Inc. President & CEO