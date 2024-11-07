2023 Biz CEO of the Year Michael J. Sawaya Appointed New President of Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 7, 2024) — Michael J. Sawaya has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Audubon Nature Institute (ANI), the organization announced Thursday.

Sawaya, who most recently served as President and CEO of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, was selected from nearly 500 candidates nationwide. He will succeed Ron Forman, who is retiring at the end of 2024 after more than five decades of leadership at ANI.

In 2023, Sawaya was named Biz New Orleans’ CEO of the Year. He shared with Editor Kim Singletary that a Segway is an important part of his management style. “If I don’t get around, say hello to people, look them in the eye, and tell them I appreciate what they do, then they’re not committed to the vision we have,” he said. “That means they won’t deliver their best every day or recruit others like them to join us. I always ask them how they feel, what they like and don’t like, and how we can improve.”

Sawaya’s drive for continuous improvement led him to New Orleans from San Antonio, where he was Executive Director of the Convention and Sports Facilities Department. In San Antonio, he oversaw a $325 million expansion of the convention center and led a $60 million expansion of the Alamodome, a 64,000-seat multipurpose stadium.

Sawaya will officially take his new position as President and CEO on Jan. 1. Forman will continue to support Audubon’s efforts and will serve as President Emeritus.