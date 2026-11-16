2 Public Meetings Set for West End Redevelopment. Lake Pontchartrain Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Officials from New Orleans and Jefferson Parish will hold two public meetings Nov. 17 and 18 to gather input on plans to redevelop approximately 4.65 acres of waterfront property at West End along Lake Pontchartrain.

The meetings follow an Oct. 30 announcement that state, city and parish leaders signed a cooperative endeavor agreement aimed at moving the long-stalled redevelopment forward. The property, located near the 17th Street Canal, was once home to popular waterfront restaurants and entertainment venues but has remained largely undeveloped since Hurricane Katrina.

Agreement Ends Years of Delays

Redevelopment of the West End property has been complicated for years by its location along the Orleans-Jefferson parish boundary and disagreements over how the two governments would share revenue and costs. The two parishes previously approved an agreement to advance redevelopment in 2021, but legal and procedural obstacles and disagreements over the terms delayed the project.

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Officials announced in July that they had resolved longstanding negotiations over the terms of a new cooperative endeavor agreement, which was formally signed in October. The agreement calls for proceeds from the redevelopment to be divided equally between Orleans and Jefferson parishes, resolving a longstanding disagreement over how the two governments would share the financial benefits of developing the property.

“Previous attempts to restore this site failed due to a lack of compromise and partnership,” said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “But make no mistake – we are now on a path to redevelopment because of a shared commitment by the State, the City of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish to restoring this historic West End site to the regional attraction and amenity it is.”

The project could also benefit from the West End Economic Development District, created through state legislation that took effect July 1. The district is governed by a five-member board with representatives appointed by officials from Orleans and Jefferson parishes and is intended to support redevelopment and infrastructure improvements. It is authorized to impose an additional sales and use tax of up to 2%, with revenue available to fund projects within the district.

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West End Redevelopment Plans and Next Steps

The approximately 4.65-acre redevelopment site includes about 500 feet of seawall near the 17th Street Canal Pump Station. Officials envision a destination featuring restaurants, recreation and other commercial uses that would complement the surrounding marina and boathouse community, where investments have already included a 400-slip floating-dock marina, fishing pier and Community Sailing facility.

“Lake Pontchartrain is one of our greatest assets, but we lack public access to it across much of the Parish,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “However, the redevelopment of this West End site, which has a unique commercial profile and one-of-a-kind history, will allow the public to enjoy increased access to the lake – with both recreational and food and beverage options for residents and visitors.”

Some limitations will shape what can be built. Although the city has identified potential for development on the water, state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty has said the nearby pumping station prevents the return of restaurants extending over Lake Pontchartrain because they could interfere with water flow. State legislation passed in 2024 also prohibited new residential development on the property.

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Earlier planning efforts offer a starting point for considering the site’s possibilities. A 2017 feasibility study commissioned by the New Orleans Regional Planning Commission examined redevelopment concepts that included restaurants, residential units, parking and public waterfront space. While the residential component is no longer permitted, Jefferson Parish Councilmember-at-Large Jennifer Van Vrancken, who has worked on West End redevelopment efforts for nearly a decade, said in August that the study remained a useful guide to the area’s potential future development. She also pointed to planning work aimed at improving bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle connections between the New Orleans and Jefferson Parish lakefronts.

The next step is selecting a private developer. The New Orleans Building Corporation and New Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor Management Corporation are conducting a two-stage selection process. A request for qualifications issued Sept. 4 seeks submissions from experienced real estate developers, including proposed development concepts for the site. The solicitation closes Nov. 16 at 2:00 p.m.

“Waterfront commercial opportunities are rare, especially with this amount of space and access, and we expect that the eventual lease will reflect a premier proposal that brings out the best of this beautiful space and incorporates best practices from similar developments,” said Annie McBride, CEO of the New Orleans Building Corporation.

Under the agreement, the yacht harbor corporation will serve as landlord, while the New Orleans Building Corporation will oversee developer selection and negotiate a lease of up to 99 years on its behalf. Both organizations are city-owned public benefit corporations.

Community Meetings Scheduled

Previous discussions about redevelopment have drawn concerns from some West End and Bucktown residents about potential traffic, parking, noise and environmental impacts. Some residents have advocated for additional green space or other public uses rather than commercial development.

Meeting 1 : Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Christopher Room, 6254 Vicksburg St., New Orleans. Street parking is available.

: Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Christopher Room, 6254 Vicksburg St., New Orleans. Street parking is available. Meeting 2: Nov. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lakeside Country Club, 1520 Rose Garden Drive, Metairie.

Both meetings will include a project update and an opportunity for public comment, limited to two minutes per person. Officials say the feedback will be considered as plans for the property advance.