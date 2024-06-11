2 New Orleans Gems Win 2024 James Beard Awards

CHICAGO – Dakar NOLA was named Best New Restaurant and Jewel of the South was named Outstanding Bar at the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Dakar NOLA (3814 Magazine Street) is run by Chef Serigne Mbaye and managing director/owner Dr. Afua “Effie” Richardson, who describes herself as a “board-certified pediatric dentist by training and a hostess by inclination.” Mbaye was born in Harlem and raised in Senegal. He’s been nominated for James Beard chef awards twice.

Jewel of the South (1026 St. Louis Street) co-owner Chris Hannah won James Beard’s Outstanding Bar award in 2017 when he was at Arnaud’s French 75 bar. The bar’s other owners are Victoria Espinel and John Stubbs.

“Tonight, we raise a glass to the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award winners for their phenomenal achievements,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, at the event. “These remarkable individuals embody the very essence of our Good Food for Good ethos, showcasing exceptional talent, unwavering dedication to their craft, and a steadfast commitment to elevating the industry. With their passion, skill, and leadership, they are shaping our nation’s dining landscape and setting a new standard for culinary excellence.”

The Best New Restaurant award applies to a restaurant opened between Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023, that “already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

Outstanding Bar goes to a “wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

The full list of winners can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.