Dr. Nquyen. 2 Eye Care Practices Name New Optometrist

NEW ORLEANS – Aslett Kurica Eye Center (AKEC) and Eyecare Associates (ECA) announces the addition of optometrist Dr. Lauren Nguyen, O.D., to its practice. Dr. Nguyen specializes in comprehensive eye care, spectacle and contact lens correction and the diagnosis and management of ocular conditions, including diabetic eye diseases, cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye disease, macular degeneration and neuro ophthalmic disease. She will begin seeing patients Oct. 5 at Aslett Kurica Eye Center in LaPlace and Eyecare Associates locations in Metairie and New Orleans.

Dr. Nguyen is committed to providing compassionate, patient centered care while helping patients maintain lifelong vision and eye health through thorough eye examinations, advanced diagnostic technology and evidence-based treatment. She works with patients to provide individualized care while ensuring they feel informed and confident throughout their treatment.

“At Eyecare Associates, we are committed to providing comprehensive eye care that meets the individual needs of every patient,” said Alice Finch at Eyecare Associates. “Dr. Nguyen’s advanced clinical training, dedication to patient education and commitment to personalized care make her an outstanding addition to our team.”

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Originally from New Orleans, Dr. Nguyen earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from the University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry after completing her Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She completed a primary care, ocular disease and optometric surgery residency at Bond-Wroten Eye Clinic, where she received advanced experience in ocular disease management, laser procedures, dry eye treatment, minor in-office procedures and surgical co-management.

Throughout her clinical training, Dr. Nguyen completed internships and externships at Bond-Wroten Eye Clinic, Eye Central and the University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry clinics. Her training included comprehensive eye care, specialty contact lenses, pediatric eye care, low vision, refractive surgery co-management and the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of ocular diseases. She has also participated in clinical research and professional education through lectures and poster presentations.

“My goal is to provide patients with thorough, individualized care while helping them better understand their vision and overall eye health,” said Dr. Nguyen. “As a New Orleans native, I look forward to caring for the patients in our community and building lasting relationships with patients and their families.”