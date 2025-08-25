2 Decades of Growth Reshape Downtown

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Nearly two decades after Hurricane Katrina reshaped New Orleans, the Downtown Development District (DDD) of the City of New Orleans is proud to recognize the extraordinary transformation of Downtown into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood built for the future. What was once a District dominated by office towers and limited after-hours activity is now a thriving hub of residential living, cultural innovation, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.

“The post-Katrina recovery and resurgence of Downtown New Orleans is a remarkable story that provides hope for downtowns across the country still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of DDD. “The vision and partnership of the public and private sectors combined for an investment of over $10 billion in Downtown that has positioned us for sustained success in the 21st century.”

“Downtown New Orleans has become a model for growth and reinvention,” said DDD Board of Commissioners Chair, Chris R. Ross. “We’ve transformed it into a vibrant neighborhood that reflects the city’s creativity, energy, and future.”

- Sponsors -

A More Residential Downtown

Since 2000, Downtown’s permanent residential population has more than doubled—growing by 114% to over 4,300 residents. The number of residential units also increased by 200%, from just over 2,100 to more than 6,370 in 2025. Landmark developments like The Standard for Domain, The Julia, and 930 Poydras have redefined the appeal of urban living, offering modern, amenity-rich homes in the heart of the city. The arrival of Rouses Market and other retail conveniences further reinforced the shift toward a walkable Downtown built for everyday life.

A 24/7 Mixed-Use Environment

The continued rise of hospitality and tourism has moved Downtown away from its former legacy as a nine-to-five business district. Since 2004, the number of hotels in the area has increased by 50%, with 4,600 new rooms added. Iconic adaptive reuse projects such as the Four Seasons Hotel, Aloft Hotel, and NOPSI Hotel have converted underused office properties into vibrant hospitality destinations, enhancing round-the-clock activity and injecting new life into the urban core.

This demand for a growing hotel base is underscored by the city’s ability to host major events and conventions; over the past 20 years, Downtown has hosted over 1,000 sporting events, including regular season Saints and Pelicans games, two Super Bowls, three College Football National Championships, three NBA All-Star games, and three College Basketball Finals.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Cultural Institutions Flourish

Civic and cultural development has played a central role in Downtown’s reinvention post-Katrina. Since 2005, the DDD has welcomed four new museums and four new music venues, including institutions like the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum and Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, and performance venues like The Fillmore and Champions Square. The continued expansion of the National WWII Museum, along with the dedication of public art installations such as the Helis Foundation Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition and murals by Arts New Orleans, showcases Downtown as a living museum of creativity, history, and public expression.

A Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

While District-wide employment has declined by 22% since 2004, Downtown has emerged as a rising center for innovation and entrepreneurship. The information sector has grown by 135% over the past two decades, supported by a network of 15 coworking spaces and incubators, including The Shop at the CAC, Black Tech Lab, and the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. Looking ahead, institutional anchors like Tulane University, LSU Health, Xavier-Ochsner College of Medicine, and the larger BioDistrict New Orleans are expected to elevate Downtown’s role as a hub for research, technology, and inclusive economic growth.

By the Numbers: A 20-Year Snapshot

$10+ billion in real estate development since 2006

2,300 new permanent residents (114% increase)

4,200 new residential units (200% increase)

34 new hotels (50% increase); 4,600 new hotel rooms (25% increase)

4 new museums and 4 new performance venues

8 new coworking spaces

7 incubators and accelerators

9 million more annual visitors citywide

- Sponsors -

These results reflect both the resilience and the proactive strategy that have guided Downtown’s revitalization since Hurricane Katrina. Public-private partnerships, sustained capital investments, and a vision for an inclusive, forward-looking city have laid the foundation for a modern and dynamic 21st century urban neighborhood.

Since 2006, DDD has invested over $180 million in Downtown New Orleans. These investments in capital projects, public space operations, safety initiatives, economic development, and strategic marketing have served as catalysts for the area’s renewal and positioned Downtown as a beacon of resilience and reinvention for both the city and Louisiana as a whole.

Downtown New Orleans continues to adapt to urban trends through smart investment, adaptive reuse, and institutional support. The DDD remains committed to building a cleaner. safer, and stronger Downtown that capitalizes on the city’s creative energy and economic potential.

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans.

It accomplishes its mission through initiatives assisting Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing Public Safety Rangers, deploying Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District. The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River.