2 Convention Center Staff Earn IAVM Honors. Photo provided by the Convention Center.

NEW ORLEANS – The International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) recognized two New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) professionals during its Annual Conference and Trade Show in Indianapolis, honoring Chief Commercial Officer Elaine Williams and National Sales Manager Caroline Link.

Williams was awarded the Certified Venue Executive (CVE) designation, IAVM’s highest professional credential. The designation recognizes venue professionals who demonstrate leadership, strategic insight and operational expertise.

Since joining the Convention Center in 2007, Williams has held various leadership roles across sales and event services. As chief commercial officer, she oversees sales, marketing, communications, event services and operations as part of the Convention Center’s efforts to attract major events. Her work supports the Convention Center’s efforts to attract meetings and conventions to New Orleans.

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“The Certified Venue Executive designation represents the highest level of professional achievement in venue management,” stated Trevor Mitchell, MBA, FASAE, CAE, CDP, President & CEO of the International Association of Venue Managers. “Earning the CVE requires an extraordinary level of experience, leadership and commitment to the profession. Those who achieve this designation have demonstrated not only mastery of complex venue operations, but also a dedication to advancing our industry. Congratulations to Elaine for the impact she continues to make within her organization and the broader venue management community.”

30 under 30 – 2 Convention Center Staff Earn IAVM Honors.

Link was also recognized during the conference as a member of IAVM’s 30 Under 30 class, a competitive program that honors emerging leaders who are shaping the future of the hospitality and venue management industry. Honorees are selected for their leadership, innovative thinking and community impact.

In two years at the Convention Center, Link has worked as part of the National Sales team, helping to attract meetings and conventions that drive tourism, economic impact and business opportunities for New Orleans.

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“Earning the CVE designation, one of the most rigorous and respected credentials in our profession, is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the leadership and expertise Elaine brings to our organization,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Caroline’s 30 Under 30 recognition is also meaningful, highlighting the emerging talent that represents the future of our industry. Together, these honors say a great deal about the strength of our team today and the leaders who will carry us forward.”

Established in 1924, IAVM represents more than 7,800 members worldwide who manage and support public assembly venues. Through networking, professional development and advocacy, IAVM works to educate and advance meeting professionals. As an active IAVM member, the Convention Center remains committed to investing in its employees to better serve the city of New Orleans and visitors alike.