2 CommCare Facilities Receive National Quality Awards

NEW ORLEANS – Audubon Retirement Village and St. Anthony’s Community Care Center have received 2026 Silver – Achievement in Quality Awards from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), recognizing their performance in a national quality improvement program. St. Anthony’s Community Care Center is scheduled to relocate to a new building later this month and will be renamed John A. Stassi II Community Care Center.

The new John A. Stassi, II Community Care Center. Photo provided by CommCare Management Corporation.

The Silver award is the second of three levels in AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, which evaluates long-term care and post-acute care providers using the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. A record 255 organizations nationwide received 2026 Silver Quality Awards this year, according to AHCA/NCAL, and recipients are eligible to pursue the program’s highest recognition, the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award.

Audubon Retirement Village. Photo provided by CommCare Management Corporation.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and hard work our team members have put into achieving this honor,” said Jim Tucker, CEO of CommCare Management Corporation. “The hard work begins years before these awards are named. It starts with laying the groundwork by achieving the Bronze Quality Award, and the quest for Silver begins immediately afterward.”

- Sponsors -

CommCare Management Corporation, a Louisiana-based nonprofit that operates skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities across the state, said eight of the 10 Louisiana facilities receiving Silver awards this year are part of its network.

Audubon Retirement Village, located on Henry Clay Avenue in Uptown New Orleans, provides short-term rehabilitation, skilled nursing and long-term care services. St. Anthony’s Community Care Center, which is relocating to a new building in Harahan later this month and will be renamed John A. Stassi II Community Care Center, also provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation and long-term care services.

Audubon Retirement Village. Photo provided by CommCare Management Corporation.

About the Quality Awards Program

Silver Award recipients are selected through a rigorous application and review process conducted by trained examiners using the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. Organizations must demonstrate how they systematically improve performance, strengthen operations and achieve measurable results through processes implemented throughout the organization.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Rehab Gym – Audubon Retirement Village. Photo provided by CommCare Management Corporation.

“Congratulations to this year’s Silver recipients on reaching this level in the Quality Award journey,” said Clif Porter, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “These providers have built strong systems, embraced continuous improvement, and are making a measurable difference in the lives of those they serve.”

Established in 1996, the National Quality Awards Program is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. More than 8,000 long-term care and post-acute care providers nationwide have participated in the Baldrige-based program, according to AHCA/NCAL.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be recognized during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 11-14 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The annual conference brings together long-term care, post-acute care and assisted living professionals from across the country for educational sessions, networking opportunities and an expo featuring the latest products, services and innovations in senior care.