$1M+ Upgrades at Wesley Barrow Stadium Celebrated

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The completion of major facility upgrades at Wesley Barrow Stadium representing a total investment of $1,417,892 has been announced by the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission. Of that amount, $1 million in State Capital Outlay funds was secured through Senator Jimmy Harris, with the remaining funding provided through City Bonds.

Major Upgrades and Community Impact

The project included the installation of new Super Bowl turf, donated by the NFL, which was repurposed and reinstalled to replace the infield turf at Wesley Barrow Stadium in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). Additional improvements include a new scoreboard, resurfaced and restriped parking lot, a newly installed HVAC system in the indoor batting facility, and overall enhancements to improve safety, accessibility, and visitor experience.

“This project is about more than new turf. It’s about investing in our young people and our neighborhoods,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Wesley Barrow Stadium has always been a place where dreams take shape, and now with these upgrades, we’re giving our kids a safe, first-class space to grow, compete, and lead. When the world comes to New Orleans, they’ll see a city that doesn’t just host major events. We make sure those events leave a legacy that lifts our community.”

- Sponsors -

“Wesley Barrow is one of the crown jewels of NORD’s athletic facilities,” said Larry Barabino, Jr., CEO, NORD Commission. “With the new turf, upgraded scoreboard, and parking lot improvements, we’re continuing to deliver on our promise to provide top-tier facilities that empower our youth to succeed both on and off the field. This project reflects the power of collaboration and the city’s ongoing commitment to recreation and community wellness.”

“We were able to install turf from Super Bowl LIX at five different NORD facilities, including here at Wesley Barrow Stadium, and construct a new parking lot which was in pretty bad shape,” said Jerry Harris, Capital Projects Manager Supervisor. “I’d like to thank our project partners Fleming Construction, SCNZ Architects and Turf Alliance, and Capital Projects Administration staff for making this project a priority, which is a major investment for the youth of New Orleans. This is an example of what we do as a team.”

A Legacy for Youth and the Future of Recreation

Located in Gentilly, Wesley Barrow Stadium is home to the Major League Baseball Urban Youth Academy, which provides safe and organized recreational activities for urban youth and prepares high school players for college and professional baseball and softball programs. The Academy’s coaching staff consists of highly experienced baseball and softball personnel who specialize in both practical and theoretical training in the fundamentals of the game.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

The upgrades were made possible through collaboration among the City’s Capital Projects Administration, SCNZ Architects, Fleming Construction, and Turf Alliance Inc. Together, these improvements ensure that Wesley Barrow remains a welcoming, accessible, and community-centered facility that nurtures New Orleans’ next generation of athletes.

Under the leadership of Mayor Cantrell, the City has invested $56 million in infrastructure projects in City Council District D alone and has invested $62 million across the city on NORD projects. To date, the Capital Projects Administration has completed all NORD recreation facilities impacted by Hurricane Katrina.