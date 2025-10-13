$187M Expansion Brings EquipmentShare to St. Tammany

COVINGTON, La. (press release) — EquipmentShare, a rapidly expanding construction-technology and equipment-rental company, has joined several dignitaries and business organizations to celebrate the opening of the company’s ninth branch in Louisiana located in St. Tammany Parish. The ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks off the company’s five-location expansion that will add 120 new jobs across Louisiana. This expansion will bring the company’s total footprint in the state to 13 locations.

“Our mission is to make construction safer, more productive and more secure — community by community,” said Jabbok Schlacks, co-founder and CEO of EquipmentShare. “Expanding across Louisiana allows us to work alongside the builders driving the state’s growth — from coastal resilience and infrastructure to energy and industrial projects. Launching in Lacombe and opening additional locations statewide is another important step in our national expansion, putting our T3® platform and modern fleet in the hands of more contractors at a pivotal moment for the industry.”

Ribbon-Cutting Marks Louisiana Expansion

Held at EquipmentShare’s new Core Solutions facility in Lacombe located at 28734 Krentel Road, the ceremony featured remarks from representatives of the Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana Economic Development, and St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. National and regional EquipmentShare leadership highlighted its commitment to Louisiana’s economic growth and workforce development, noting its plans to significantly increase its footprint and investment in the state in the coming years.

“Under Governor Landry’s leadership, Louisiana’s economic momentum continues to build,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “EquipmentShare’s expansion is another sign of the confidence that leading companies have in our state’s business climate. Together, we’re building a strong economy that supports high-wage jobs, thriving communities, and long-term opportunity across every region of our state.”

“EquipmentShare’s decision to expand in St. Tammany underscores the strength of our regional economy and the confidence that innovative, high-growth companies have in our workforce and business climate,” said Russell Richardson, President and CEO of the St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation. “This investment strengthens our parish’s position as a destination for high-quality jobs, advanced technology, and long-term business growth. We’re proud to welcome EquipmentShare as a partner in building the infrastructure that supports Louisiana’s future.”

EquipmentShare’s five new Louisiana locations will deliver a full suite of solutions across Core, Advanced and Tooling. Core Solutions covers modern earthmoving, aerial, compaction and material handling equipment for day-to-day work. Advanced Solutions™ provides engineered pump, power and climate-control packages, storm response and complex industrial projects. Tooling Solutions supplies calibrated torque, welding, specialty tools and industrial supplies for mechanical, electrical and industrial crews. Every asset connects through the T3Ⓡ platform for real-time visibility, utilization insights and predictive maintenance, backed by rapid on-site support to keep projects safe and on schedule for jobs of any size, including America’s largest jobsites.

With more than 348 locations nationwide and plans to reach over 700 in the next few years, the new Louisiana sites advance EquipmentShare’s long-term growth strategy. This expansion extends the company’s T3 smart-fleet technology, safety-driven security features and productivity-boosting service model to more jobsites, accelerating industry transformation one project at a time.

“Louisiana builds big — from ports and bridges to energy and industrial projects — and we’re proud to be here to support that work,” said David Davis, General Manager of EquipmentShare’s Lacombe branch. “With our T3Ⓡ technology, a modern Gulf Coast-ready fleet and a boots-on-the-ground service mindset, we’re ready to help contractors across the state tackle tough jobs, improve safety and keep projects on schedule. This is just the start of what we plan to build in Louisiana.”

As part of the company’s philanthropic commitment to the communities where it operates, EquipmentShare will allocate $2,500 in revenue annually to each of its Louisiana locations to support local nonprofits. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the company announced that a portion of the Lacombe funding will be donated to two well-known organizations based on the Greater New Orleans region who focus their charitable missions on helping children.

Miracle League gives children with any type of disability or special needs the opportunity to play baseball. “Miracle League Northshore is very grateful for the donation from EquipmentShare. This donation will help support our over 130 athletes ages 6-64 that play with us by providing them jerseys for the upcoming Winter Kickball season,” said Trevor Johnson, Manager, Miracle League Northshore. “Every season our athletes receive a new jersey and trophy for participating thanks to the support from our local businesses such as EquipmentShare. From all of our athletes and parents, we would like to thank EquipmentShare for this gift!”

Hogs for the Cause helps alleviate financial burdens families face while their child battles cancer. “We are extremely grateful to EquipmentShare for their support. Their gift will help numerous families, both locally and nationally, with children battling brain cancer. These families’ struggles are overwhelming, so to be able to help ease the financial burden is a great relief,” said Zandy Rainold, Board Chairman of Hogs for the Cause.

To learn more about EquipmentShare or view current job openings, we invite you to visit their website at www.equipmentshare.com/careers.

About St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation

As the economic development organization for St. Tammany, St. Tammany Economic Development Corporation (St. Tammany EDC) serves as the comprehensive resource center for business services throughout the parish. St. Tammany EDC’s services include business retention, site selection, workforce development, research and data services, state and local incentives, business attraction, talent retention, certified site development, relocation support, and marketing St. Tammany.

Since the organization’s launch in 2018, St. Tammany EDC facilitated business expansion and attraction announcements representing over $291.9 million in capital investment and 2,299 new and retained jobs in St. Tammany Parish. For more information about St. Tammany EDC, please visit stttammanyedc.org.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights.

By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3Ⓡ, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com.