$14M Lakeside Women & Newborn Care Expansion Planned

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced a $14 million investment in Lakeside Hospital that will expand women and newborn care services on the east bank of Jefferson Parish. As part of the project, the health system plans to consolidate services currently provided at both East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) and Lakeside Hospital into a single facility.

Under the plan, Lakeside Hospital will become the primary location for labor and delivery services within the LCMC Health system in Jefferson Parish. The project will bring together physicians affiliated with LCMC Health as well as academic partners from Tulane University School of Medicine and LSU Health New Orleans.

Hospital officials said the expansion is intended to centralize maternity services and increase capacity for women’s health and newborn care in the parish.

“This investment is about creating the best possible experience for families in this community,” said Greg Feirn, chief executive officer of LCMC Health. “These enhancements reflect our continued commitment to ensuring patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. It demonstrates our dedication to delivering care that feels both personal and extraordinary.”

Upon completion, the new Women and Newborn Care Center will feature:

A renovated main entrance and updated exterior to create a more welcoming and accessible experience

10 modernized labor and delivery suites

30 enhanced mother-baby postpartum rooms

Three state-of-the-art operating rooms

A 26-bed Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staffed by neonatologists from Manning Family Children’s

A new six-bed adult intensive care unit with rapid response teams and expanded respiratory care, maternal-fetal medicine and occupational therapy services, with 24/7 anesthesia coverage and subspecialty consultations

Five new clinic spaces on Lakeside Hospital’s campus to support the 16 physicians relocating from EJGH

As part of this transition, all Women’s Health providers, obstetrics emergency hospitalists and LSU maternal fetal medicine specialists currently based at EJGH will join Lakeside’s existing providers, along with academic partners from Tulane University School of Medicine, in newly renovated clinical spaces.

Importantly, this transition applies only to Women and Newborn Care services currently provided at EJGH and Lakeside Hospital. LCMC Health’s other hospitals – Touro, West Jefferson Medical Center and Lakeview Hospital – will continue to operate their existing birthing centers and Women’s Health services, ensuring continued access to maternity care across the region. Maternal Fetal Medicine, in partnership with LSU Health, is provided at each LCMC Health birthing hospital in addition to New Orleans East Hospital, to ensure all women receive the advanced care needed for high-risk pregnancies.

Academic Partnerships Strengthen Women’s Health Services

“Tulane has a long history of delivering babies and advancing women’s health at Lakeside Hospital, and this investment strengthens our ability to support our physicians, educate the next generation of trainees and, most importantly, serve our community,” said Lee Hamm, MD, senior vice president and dean of Tulane University School of Medicine. “Our partnership with LCMC Health continues to enhance the region’s capacity for clinical excellence, innovation and training, and this expansion represents another important step forward.”

“LCMC Health’s investment in women’s health and newborn care is a testament to the commitment of the hospital system and its academic partners to not only provide top-notch care for our community, but to shape the future of healthcare in Louisiana,” said David Guzick, MD, PhD, senior vice chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “Providing the highest-quality, innovative care for our city and state’s growing population is at the core of LSU Health’s clinical mission, and we are proud to drive that mission forward in partnership with LCMC Health.”

Lakeside Hospital will continue to hold all existing recognitions and designations earned across both campuses, including Baby-Friendly USA designation, Birth Ready+ status, LaGift+ recognition, National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification (Bronze) and the IBCLC Care Award for the seventh consecutive year. These honors reflect a shared commitment to providing a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment for every mother and baby.

Future Use of EJGH Space and Continued Services

“This project represents an incredible investment in the future of women’s health across Jefferson Parish and beyond,” said Greg Nielsen, chief executive officer of EJGH and Lakeside Hospital. “By bringing our teams, expertise and resources together in one location, we are creating a more seamless and supportive experience for families. This investment is as much about people as it is about progress – a commitment to delivering the highest level of care during life’s most important moments.”

In addition to Women’s Health and Newborn Care, Lakeside Hospital will continue to provide its full range of services, including orthopedics, surgery and emergency care, and will remain equipped to handle obstetric emergencies. Following the transition, the current Women and Newborn Care space at EJGH will be repurposed to add 27 medical-surgical beds and three operating rooms, supporting growing specialty service lines and ensuring both hospitals continue to meet the evolving needs of the region.

“This investment marks a new milestone in LCMC Health’s mission to deliver care and education beyond extraordinary – supporting the women, families and communities that define Jefferson Parish,” added Feirn.