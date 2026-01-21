14 Parishes to Launch Weekend Brunch

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans–based Jamaican restaurant, 14 Parishes, inspired by the food, culture, and spirit of Jamaica, has announced the launch of Weekend Brunch, beginning Jan. 31 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its Oak Street location.

Designed as a relaxed yet elevated daytime experience, Weekend Brunch at 14 Parishes brings a fresh take on Caribbean-inspired comfort food to the Uptown neighborhood. Brunch will be available throughout the restaurant, including the second-floor, offering guests an additional option for group dining and intimate gatherings.

“With our Algiers Point location now closed, bringing brunch to Oak Street felt like the right way to welcome guests back and reintroduce them to the space,” says Lauren Johnson, Co-Owner and Creative Director of 14 Parishes.

The brunch menu will feature dishes including jerk chicken and croissant waffles with homemade guava butter, as well as the restaurant’s traditional Jamaican breakfast of ackee and salt fish, alongside rotating specials inspired by Caribbean flavors and weekend cravings.

The Hummingbird, a second-floor lounge/private dining area above the main restaurant, will be available during brunch hours for guests seeking a more elevated, wine-forward experience or for those celebrating special occasions. Reservations are encouraged, while general brunch service remains open to walk-ins.

Inspired by the Oak Street community and the desire for more daytime gathering spaces, Weekend Brunch reflects 14 Parishes’ ongoing commitment to creating food experiences rooted in culture, comfort, and connection.

Founded in 2016, 14 Parishes is known for authentic Jamaican cuisine, bold seasoning, and a neighborhood-first approach. With the launch of Weekend Brunch, the restaurant continues to expand how guests experience Caribbean food beyond dinner service.