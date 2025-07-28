14-Builders-Recognized-for-Craftsmanship

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fourteen area builders were recently recognized for their outstanding craftsmanship of the 16 homes entered in this year’s New Orleans Parade of Homes. In addition to the official judging, attendees were able to vote this year via the Parade of Homes app for their favorite home (People’s Choice Award) as they visited each new house during the first weekend of the Parade.

Categories included Best Kitchen, Best Primary Suite Best Outdoor Living Space, and Best Front Elevation. The winners were announced during a tropical themed Awards Reception held at the Ferguson Showroom in Metairie. The successful 2025 Parade of Homes was held Saturday/Sunday, June 21-22 and 28-29, 1-5PM.

List of Winners

Homes up to $500,000:

· BEST KITCHEN – Right 4U Construction, 2418 Onzaga St., New Orleans

· BEST PRIMARY SUITE – Right 4U Construction, 2418 Onzaga St., New Orleans

· BEST OUTDOOR LIVING – Right 4U Construction, 2418 Onzaga St., New Orleans

· BEST FRONT ELEVATION – Reve, Inc. – 524 Helis Drive, Waggaman

Homes between $500,000 to $1 million:

· BEST KITCHEN – Fitz Construction, 109 Dogwood Dr., Kenner

· BEST PRIMARY SUITE – Fitz Construction, 109 Dogwood Dr., Kenner

· BEST OUTDOOR LIVING – A Plus Construction, 1416 Choctaw Ave., Metairie

· BEST FRONT ELEVATION – Hyman Bartolo Contactors, 425 Live Oak Street, Metairie

Homes $1 million and up:

· BEST KITCHEN – Burk Construction and Development, 6240 Memphis Street, New Orleans

· BEST PRIMARY SUITE – Miller Building Co, Inc., 108 Dorrington Blvd., Metairie

· BEST OUTDOOR LIVING – Troyer Builders, 7 Krantz Court, Kenner

· BEST FRONT ELEVATION – RMC Conctruction, 530 Glendale Dr., Metairie

People’s Choice Award Winners

$500,000 and Below: Right 4U Construction, 2418 Onzaga St., New Orleans

$500,000 – 1 million: Cojoe Homes, 128 Wood Duck Drive, Belle Chasse

$1 Million+: RMC Construction, 530 Glendale Dr., Metairie; Troyer Builders, 7 Krantz, Kenner

The 2025 Parade of Homes

Hosted annually by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), the Parade of Homes is the region’s premier opportunity for inspiration, information, and connection. Tour beautiful new homes and experience the latest in building innovation, remodeling techniques, wind mitigation practices, and cutting-edge industry trends.

From adaptable and multi-purpose layouts to open-air living spaces, modern lighting and plumbing finishes, and the newest textures and colors — participants will discover fresh ideas to bring homes to life.

Attendees also have the chance to meet and get advice from trusted local builders, designers, lenders, and real estate professionals, making the Parade of Homes a must-attend event for anyone planning to build, buy, or renovate.

The 2025 Parade of Homes is presented by James Hardie Building Products, OnPath Credit Union and Orleans Furniture.

About HBA

The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBA) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBA is a non-profit professional organization serving currently 1,000+ builders and associate members encompassing 7 parishes throughout Louisiana including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans.