NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana announced the official release of its 2026 Annual Women’s Business Symposium panel lineup, offering what they share is a dynamic and timely exploration of women’s leadership across industries. Taking place on Friday, May 29, from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, this year’s Symposium centers on the theme, “Leading the Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future.”

The team shares that the newly announced panels reflect the symposium’s commitment to elevating diverse voices and advancing meaningful dialogue on leadership, innovation, and impact. Featured sessions include:

“Pearls of Wisdom: Women Who Move Systems: Power, Policy & Purpose”

“Women in Energy: Fueling Innovation, Leading Change”

“Luminarias Hispanas: Voces que Iluminan, De la Pasión a la Profesión”

“Moments of Inspiration: Power Couple Fireside Chat – Partners in Business and Life”

“Women Who Influence: Powering Business Through Content” (Young Professionals Panel)

And more to be revealed

The symposium will also feature a keynote address, “Economic Development Through Leadership and Service” delivered by Jenny Mains, deputy mayor of Economic Development for the City of New Orleans, bringing valuable insight into how leadership and public service can drive sustainable growth and opportunity.

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Each panel and featured session brings together influential leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are shaping the future of business, policy, and community development. The conversations are designed to inspire action, foster collaboration, and provide practical insights for women at every stage of their professional journey.

In addition to its compelling panel discussions, the symposium will feature dynamic speakers, interactive breakout sessions, a curated marketplace spotlighting woman-owned small businesses, and intentional networking opportunities. Together, these elements create a rich and engaging experience for entrepreneurs, executives, young professionals, and community leaders alike. The event will conclude with a networking reception featuring live entertainment, offering attendees a vibrant and engaging way to connect and celebrate the day’s insights.

The Women’s Business Symposium continues to serve as a platform for celebrating the achievements of women while equipping attendees with the tools, connections, and inspiration needed to build sustainable, resilient, and equitable communities.

For more information and registration details, visit events.hispanicchamberla.com/2026WomensBusinessSymposium.