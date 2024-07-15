$100K from Patrick F. Taylor Foundation to Fund UNO Scholarships, Grants

NEW ORLEANS — From the University of New Orleans:

A $100,000 donation from the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation will fund scholarships and emergency grants for students at the University of New Orleans. Over the next two years, the foundation will provide $80,000 for the development of a scholarship program to support students from greater New Orleans who have demonstrated financial need. During that same period, the foundation will also contribute $20,000 to the University’s emergency grant program.

“I am so grateful for the generous support of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation,” said UNO President Kathy Johnson. “These funds will allow more deserving students to pursue their dreams of earning a high-quality college degree and help other students persist through unexpected obstacles. This gift is quite literally life-changing.”

- Sponsors -

The scholarship program will combine private resources with University financial aid and programmatic support to increase student enrollment and retention. Eight students will receive $2,500 scholarships.

The emergency grant program helps students who have short-term unanticipated financial needs such as medical bills or car repairs. One-hundred students will receive $200 grants over two years. The grants do not take the place of the regular financial aid process; they are designed to close the gap for one-time emergency necessities.

Students can get more information on the emergency aid and apply for it by visiting: Privateer Emergency Fund | The University of New Orleans (uno.edu). A committee works in coordination with the Office of Financial Aid to determine eligibility and awards.

The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation seeks to enable individuals to realize their full potential and maximize their contributions to society. The Foundation’s focus is to achieve this objective by primarily promoting education, the ideals of equal opportunities, and the values of free enterprise.