100 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA. Image provided by Jones Walker.

NEW ORLEANS — Jones Walker LLP has earned multiple Louisiana practice and attorney rankings in the 2026 edition of Chambers USA, one of the legal industry’s leading attorney and law firm ranking publications.

Published annually by Chambers and Partners, Chambers USA evaluates attorneys and law firms through independent research, client interviews, submissions and peer feedback.

In Louisiana, Jones Walker received regional rankings in practice areas including Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Construction, Corporate/M&A, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas, Environment, Gaming & Licensing, Healthcare, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, Public Finance, Real Estate and Tax.

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The firm also earned national rankings in eight practice areas, including Offshore Energy, Gaming & Licensing, Occupational Safety and Health, and multiple maritime and transportation categories.

Jones Walker said 100 attorneys across its offices in Louisiana and six other states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Texas — were recognized in the 2026 guide. In New Orleans alone, 59 attorneys received rankings, including 55 regional recognitions and seven national rankings, with attorney William C. Baldwin earning national rankings in two categories.

100 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA. Image provided by Jones Walker.

Jones Walker Louisiana Attorneys Earn Individual Rankings

Louisiana attorneys recognized in Chambers USA 2026 include H. Mark Adams, Labor & Employment; Jesse R. Adams III, Tax; William M. Backstrom Jr., Tax; William C. Baldwin, Marine Finance; Allison C. Bell, Healthcare; Brett Beter, Corporate/M&A; Timothy P. Brechtel, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation; Andre B. Burvant, Tax; Christopher D. Cazenave, Construction; Richard F. Cortizas, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use; Jason A. Culotta, Labor & Employment; Mark A. Cunningham, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; Nadia de la Houssaye, Healthcare; Sarah Y. Dicharry, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Remy James Donnelly, Real Estate; J. Kelly Duncan, Gaming & Licensing and Marine Finance; Luke Falgoust, Banking & Finance; Asher J. Friend, Corporate/M&A; Elizabeth J. Futrell, Bankruptcy/Restructuring; Covert J. Geary, Litigation: General Commercial; Alex H. Glaser, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation; Jeffrey P. Good, Real Estate; Jeffry W. Gray, Real Estate; Pauline F. Hardin, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; Curtis R. Hearn, Corporate/M&A; Jane Henican Heidingsfelder, Labor & Employment; Robert “Bob” E. Holden, Environment; David M. Hunter, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Jonathan A. Hunter, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Jonathan R. Katz, Tax; Matthew W. Kern, Public Finance; Jennifer Faroldi Kogos, Labor & Employment; Joseph F. Lavigne, Labor & Employment; Michael K. Leachman, Intellectual Property; Seth A. Levine, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Sidney F. Lewis V, Labor & Employment; Michael W. Magner, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; Tyler Marquette, Real Estate; Marjorie A. McKeithen, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas; Mark A. Mintz, Bankruptcy/Restructuring; Kenneth J. Najder, Corporate/M&A; Jay O’Brien, Litigation: General Commercial; J. Marshall Page III, Banking & Finance and Corporate/M&A; Avery B. Pardee, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; Alex P. Prochaska, Environment; Rudolph R. Ramelli, Tax; Chip Saulsbury, Banking & Finance and Corporate/M&A; Amy Garrity Scafidel, Banking & Finance; Britton H. Seal, Corporate/M&A; Kelly C. Simoneaux, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation; Meghan E. Smith, Environment: Litigation; Richard J. Tyler, Construction; Susan M. Tyler, Real Estate; R. Patrick Vance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring and Litigation: General Commercial; John D. Werner, Banking & Finance and Corporate/M&A; Benjamin Paul Woodruff, Banking & Finance; Chris Wootten, Public Finance; Robert B. Worley Jr., Labor & Employment; and Scott T. Zander, Public Finance.