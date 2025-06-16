$1.95M Youth Recreation Program Launches in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On June 13, civic leaders, state officials, philanthropists, and community organizations gathered at the University of New Orleans (UNO) to celebrate the official launch of the Recreation for Youth Partnership. The $1.95 million public-private initiative will provide year-round youth programming for approximately 7,000 young people across the Greater New Orleans region over the next year, giving local children and teens additional options for recreation and mentorship.

“I am thrilled to see this new opportunity for recreation for our youth in New Orleans,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said. “Investing in youth recreation strengthens communities and gives young people the space to grow, lead, and thrive. I am thankful to the University of New Orleans and to all who made this project a reality. I look forward to the success it will bring.”

The event, held at Maestri Field on UNO’s campus, featured remarks from Governor Jeff Landry’s Chief of Staff Kyle Ruckert, project founder Laura Rodrigue, business leader Greg Rusovich, NOLA Coalition representative Kim Boyle, and University of New Orleans Interim Director of Athletics Vincent Granito, the program’s host. The event marked a significant milestone in a collaborative effort for youth recreation, mentorship, and violence prevention.

- Sponsors -

“It started with one idea: that every kid in New Orleans deserves access to opportunity, structure, and support,” said civic leader Laura Rodrigue. “And it grew into a coalition of people who said, ‘We can do this. We can move quickly. We can get it done.’ That urgency, collaboration, and shared belief made this real.”

The $1.95 million investment includes $1.25 million in facility renovations, from resurfaced tennis courts and lighting upgrades to new restrooms and pool repairs, and $750,000 for one year of programming. That funding covers staff, transportation, scholarships, marketing, and equipment, and also creates part-time jobs for local high school and college students. In addition to direct funding, several business and civic leaders have stepped up to provide Business Community Scholarships to participants.

“What you see here is problem-solving at its best,” said Greg Rusovich, CEO of Transoceanic Development. “Leaders from government, education, civic, and grassroots organizations worked together — fast, efficiently, and with purpose. It’s a real model for how we can address challenges with action, not bureaucracy.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

UNO’s baseball park, aquatic center, volleyball courts, and other campus venues will host year-round programming, including baseball, softball, gymnastics, tennis, swimming, soccer, futsal, volleyball, basketball, and flag football. The offerings at these facilities are estimated to serve approximately 3,000 children during the summer and winter seasons (1,500 per season), and 4,000 during the fall and spring seasons (2,000 per season).

“As a public university, we believe our campus should serve the broader community — especially our youth,” said Vincent Granito, Interim Director of Athletics at University of New Orleans. “We’re proud to open our doors to local families and to play a role in creating a safer, stronger New Orleans. This partnership exemplifies how higher education can support community well-being and long-term opportunity.”

UNO is also establishing a process that will enable local organizations, including recreation leagues, training programs, and immersive youth experiences, to partner with the university and use the renovated facilities to host their operations and expand services for area youth.

- Sponsors -

This initiative is launching at a time of renewed civic alignment around public safety and opportunity. While New Orleans has made significant progress in reducing crime and improving outcomes, leaders agree that lasting success requires sustained, long-term investment in youth. Structured programming, consistent mentorship, and equitable access to resources are essential building blocks for a city where every child can thrive, and every family can see a bright future.

“Everyone agrees on the importance in investing in our young people in as many ways as possible,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “This is a core tenet of the NOLA Coalition, and this partnership is one strong example of how to get it done.”

The Recreation for Youth Partnership is supported by a broad coalition of institutions and advocates, including:

Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region

East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission

GNO, Inc.

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana

Metropolitan Crime Commission

NAACP

New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

NOLA Coalition

About The NOLA Coalition

The NOLA Coalition is a collection of local organizations and businesses with an acute interest in helping to address crime and quality of life, for reasons of both life and livelihood. The mission of The NOLA Coalition is to harness the collective resources of the group to create a safer and more prosperous New Orleans for all residents. The coalition supports near-term actions to reduce violence, paired with social services to drive generational change.

Its members stand ready to invest – their time, their people, their expertise, and their money – to help make a difference for New Orleans. The over 600 organizations in The NOLA Coalition are small and large, with diverse membership, from across the city and region. They represent tens of thousands of employees. The platform and an updated list of coalition members can be found at nolacoalition.info.