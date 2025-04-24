$1.75 Million Project Enhances French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The French Quarter Management District (FQMD) has undertaken a significant initiative to restore the historic streetlights of the French Quarter, enhancing the neighborhood’s safety, aesthetic appeal, and overall livability.

As of April 2025, nearly 500 of the 945 identified streetlights have been repaired, with the project expected to continue through early 2026. This $1.75 million endeavor is a collaborative effort between the FQMD and the City of New Orleans, reflecting the FQMD’s mission to improve the French Quarter as a vibrant place to live, work, and visit.​

“Streetlight repair and French Quarter safety go hand in hand,” said Michelle Courseault, Executive Director of the French Quarter Management District. “We’re excited to light up the French Quarter so we can more safely enjoy our walks home, to work or to one of our legendary French Quarter destinations,” she said.​

The restoration process began in Nov. 2024 when FQMD assessed 945 individual streetlights in the French Quarter. In addition to repairing the lights, FQMD has also trimmed trees near the streetlights on Esplanade Avenue and cleaned streetlight lenses where needed. To replace broken and missing century-old iron arms on the streetlamps, FQMD turned to other southern cities with historic neighborhoods that could supply these rare parts, including St. Petersburg, Florida. ​

Funding for the project comes from the French Quarter Economic Development District Trust, which is supported by a 0.2495% sales tax applied to all food, beverage, and other consumer purchases in the French Quarter. This sales tax, known as “A Quarter for The Quarter,” primarily affects tourists and is up for voter renewal in Nov. Only French Quarter residents will vote on the issue.

“The French Quarter is a historic and cultural treasure, but it’s also home to residents and workers who deserve safe, well-lit streets,” said Councilmember Freddie King III, whose District C includes the French Quarter. “This lighting project is an important step toward a better-lit city, and I remain committed to addressing similar needs across all of District C to ensure every neighborhood receives the attention it deserves.”​

The FQMD is committed to maintaining the streetlights through early 2026, ensuring that the French Quarter remains a safe and welcoming environment for all.​

For more information about the French Quarter Management District and its initiatives, visit fqmd.org.